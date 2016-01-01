Learn how to
activate your HOV status by
Save Money on Your Commute
HOV users, such as carpool drivers and motorcyclists, can receive a discount when
using the tolled TEXpress Lanes during specific time periods, which vary depending
on the roadway.
Drive On TEXpress enables drivers to receive and manage HOV discounts.
Qualifying for Discounts
To qualify for discounts, you'll need:
1. A valid TollTag, TxTag or EZ TAG mounted on your windshield
2. To register for a FREE Drive On TEXpress account
3. To activate your HOV status at least 15 minutes prior to using the TEXpress Lanes
4. A driver and at least one passenger
Read FAQs
Creating an Account is Easy
Click the 'register' button, then provide
some basic contact info and the TollTag,
TxTag or EZ TAG number associated with
your license plate. Upon successful
registration, you'll receive a code to
activate your account.
Activate Your HOV Status
To get your discount, click the 'Activate My HOV Status' button for the next applicable
HOV period, which varies depending on the roadway, at least 15 minutes before using
the TEXpress Lanes.
You can also schedule your HOV status up to 7 days in advance.
New to Drive On TEXpress?
Have an activation code?
Password/Account Reset
Drive On allows you to add up to 5 family vehicles per account, view your past activated discounts, and activate and cancel HOV status via SMS messaging. Plus you'll be eligible for special LBJ and NTE TEXpress Lanes discounts.
HOV usage is monitored by law enforcement officers with data for all
HOV-activated vehicles. If you don't have a passenger, cancel your pre-scheduled
HOV status at least 10 minutes before entering the TEXpress Lanes,
otherwise you'll be ticketed.